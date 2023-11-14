TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Texas Tech Centennial Chess Championship
To celebrate the University's Centennial Year, the acclaimed Texas Tech Chess Program is hosting a FREE seven-round Blitz Chess tournament that is open to ALL TTU Students, Staff, and Faculty.  All skill levels are welcome. 

Pre-Registration is open now until noon on November 14.

On-site registration will open at 4:45 on Nov 14 and close at 5:00 pm. 

Chess boards, pieces, and clocks are provided.  All you need to bring is your desire to compete.

If you have any questions, email Dr. Day: jeff.day@ttu.edu 
Posted:
11/2/2023

Originator:
Jeff Day

Email:
jeff.day@ttu.edu

Department:
Texas Tech Chess Program

Event Information
Time: 4:45 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 11/14/2023

Location:
Matador Room in the SUB

