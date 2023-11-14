To celebrate the University's Centennial Year, the acclaimed Texas Tech Chess Program is hosting a FREE seven-round Blitz Chess tournament that is open to ALL TTU Students, Staff, and Faculty. All skill levels are welcome.Pre-Registration is open now until noon on November 14.

On-site registration will open at 4:45 on Nov 14 and close at 5:00 pm.



Chess boards, pieces, and clocks are provided. All you need to bring is your desire to compete.





If you have any questions, email Dr. Day: jeff.day@ttu.edu