Come to the Tech Photo Club Darkroom Day! Students who attend will learn how to use pinhole cameras, develop paper negatives, make darkroom photograms and develop black and white film. All artwork produced during this session can be taken home as a souvenir of this exciting and educating event! It will be held in room SB03 of the Art building, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm Saturday, November 4th. Come even if you can only stay for an hour and learn something new!

11/3/2023



Sasha Barnes



sasbarne@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 11/4/2023



Art building, room SB03.



