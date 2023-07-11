To electronically consent to receive your Form W-2 electronically, please use the following navigation:





· Log into the Raiderlink/WebRaider portal

· Select the Payroll & Tax tab

· Select Electronic Regulatory Consent from Annual Tax Information section

· Check Consent to receive Form W-2 electronically

· Click on Submit





You will notice a confirmation at the top of your screen verifying that Electronic Consent was submitted successfully. You will receive an email notification once the Form W-2 is available to be accessed for the year.





If you consent to receive your Form W-2 electronically, you will not receive a paper copy. The deadline to update your electronic consent is January 09, 2024.



