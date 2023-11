The HDFS GSA Center for Early Head Start Toy Drive is now open!

Interested in making a child’s holiday season a little br ighter? Th e toy drive is an annual event put on by the HDFS Graduate Student Association that helps provide holiday gifts to the families at the Center for Early Head Start. Children supported through this event range from 0 to 3 years old. Monetary donations are accepted in lieu of gifts.

A table is set up on the first floor of Human Sciences in the breezeway (between the towers), where TTU faculty, staff, and students can sponsor a child’s wish list or donate to an EHS family. Tabling will run from Monday, Oct 30th to Thursday, Nov 9th from 10am to 3pm. If you are unable to visit the table, you can go to the HDFS GSA website to learn more about the Toy Drive: https://sites.google.com/view/ttu-hdfs-gsa/toy-drive You can also send an email if you have any questions or wish to sponsor a child: HS.HDFS.GSA@ttu.edu

Posted:

11/1/2023



Originator:

Melanie Quick



Email:

mequick@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





