The Texas Master Naturalists are one of the official volunteer organizations that helps with Lubbock Lake Landmark events and activities. The group is beginning a new training year in January. Come learn more about this volunteer group of land stewards and naturalists. For more information, see https://txmn.org/spc.
11/1/2023
Originator:
Kippra Hopper
Email:
KIPPRA.HOPPER@ttu.edu
Department:
Museum
Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Date: 11/4/2023
Location:
Lubbock Lake Landmark, 2401 Landmark Drive, Lubbock, TX 79415
