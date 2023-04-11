TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Lubbock Lake Landmark hosts the South Plains Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists
The Texas Master Naturalists are one of the official volunteer organizations that helps with Lubbock Lake Landmark events and activities. The group is beginning a new training year in January. Come learn more about this volunteer group of land stewards and naturalists. For more information, see https://txmn.org/spc.
11/1/2023

Kippra Hopper

KIPPRA.HOPPER@ttu.edu

Museum

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Date: 11/4/2023

Location:
Lubbock Lake Landmark, 2401 Landmark Drive, Lubbock, TX 79415

