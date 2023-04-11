The Texas Master Naturalists are one of the official volunteer organizations that helps with Lubbock Lake Landmark events and activities. The group is beginning a new training year in January. Come learn more about this volunteer group of land stewards and naturalists. For more information, see https://txmn.org/spc.

