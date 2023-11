Enter your winning recipe for a chance to win some great non-cash prizes. Last day to submit an entry is November 8th. Contest is November 15th in the Dairy Barn. Do you have a gluten free recipe? Bring it on!!!

Posted:

11/3/2023



Originator:

Darla Anderson



Email:

darlande@ttu.edu



Department:

Natural Resources Management



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 11/15/2023



Location:

Dairy Barn first floor



Departmental Events