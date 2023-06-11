This event will consist of Powerlifting, Olympic Weightlifting, and two CrossFit events to determine the Fittest Red Raider! Participants can compete in one, two, or three events. Each event will have three male and female winners. Only participants who compete in all three events are eligible to become The Fittest Red Raider! Powerlifting will occur on Friday, November 10th from 5-9pm, check-in starts at 4:30pm. Olympic Weightlifting and CrossFit will occur on Saturday, November 11th from 10:45am-3pm, check-in starts at 10am. Sign up today! Posted:

11/6/2023



Originator:

Kevin Sibal



Email:

kesibal@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





