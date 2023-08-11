The STEM and Leaf Corps is a volunteer-based, community-service, and education-oriented student organization that is focused on helping students reach their academic potential!





The Special Topics Program of the STEM and Leaf Corps is a semester-long program focused on providing high school students with experience and knowledge in topics traditionally unavailable in high schools. As a mentor, you have the opportunity to educate these students on a topic you are skilled in! If you, or someone you know, are interested in becoming a Special Topics mentor, find out more information in the link below. Mentor applications are due on November 17, 2023, and are accessible through the attached Google form.





STEM & Leaf Special Topics Program: https://www.stemleafcorps.com/special-topics-program





Mentor Application: https://forms.gle/zF1RDVQ1XXUr3zXQA





Questions? Please email us at stemleaf.corps@gmail.com!



