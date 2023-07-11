TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Opera Theater Present Comic Opera "The Elixir of Love"!
Nice guys finish last…or do they? What if he had a secret weapon - a magical potion of love to vanquish his romantic enemy and win the heart of his beloved? A massive inheritance probably doesn’t hurt. Join the Texas Tech University Opera Theatre for Felice Romani and Gaetano Donizetti’s charming story L’Elisir D’Amore (The Elixir of Love) to find out. The cast will include the finest vocalists from the TTU School of Music.
Alan E. Hicks, Director of Opera Theatre and Stage Director
Brad Light, Conductor
Performing: Nov. 9, 11, 12
Gregory DiLuzio, Assistant Conductor
Performing: Nov. 10.

CASTING: Thursday-Saturday

Nemorino - Frank Rendon
Adina - Chandlar Head
Belcore - Nathaniel White
Dr. Dulcamara - Naehyeog Kang
Gianetta - Lauren Justman

CASTING: Friday-Sunday

Nemorino - Timothy Boone
Adina - Rose Carilli
Belcore - Jack Cozad
Dr. Dulcamara - Nathaniel Orta
Gianetta - Addison Acosta

LANGUAGE AND ACCESSIBILITY:

The opera will be performed in its original Italian, but fear not! We've got you covered with English and Spanish supertitles, ensuring that everyone can follow along.
Performance Dates and Times:
· Thursday, November 9th at 7:00 pm
· Friday, November 10th at 7:00 pm
· Saturday, November 11th at 7:00 pm
· Sunday, November 12th at 2:00 pm (Matinee)

Where:

SUB - Allen Theatre

TICKET INFORMATION

General Admission: $15 at selectaseatlubbock.com
TTU Students FREE with a valid ID

Reserve your tickets now and prepare to be swept away by the power of music, love, and laughter!


