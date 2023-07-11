Nice guys finish last…or do they? What if he had a secret weapon - a magical potion of love to vanquish his romantic enemy and win the heart of his beloved? A massive inheritance probably doesn’t hurt. Join the Texas Tech University Opera Theatre for Felice Romani and Gaetano Donizetti’s charming story L’Elisir D’Amore (The Elixir of Love) to find out. The cast will include the finest vocalists from the TTU School of Music.

Alan E. Hicks, Director of Opera Theatre and Stage Director

Brad Light, Conductor

Performing: Nov. 9, 11, 12

Gregory DiLuzio, Assistant Conductor

Performing: Nov. 10.

CASTING: Thursday-Saturday Nemorino - Frank Rendon

Adina - Chandlar Head

Belcore - Nathaniel White

Dr. Dulcamara - Naehyeog Kang

Gianetta - Lauren Justman

CASTING: Friday-Sunday Nemorino - Timothy Boone

Adina - Rose Carilli

Belcore - Jack Cozad

Dr. Dulcamara - Nathaniel Orta

Gianetta - Addison Acosta

LANGUAGE AND ACCESSIBILITY: The opera will be performed in its original Italian, but fear not! We've got you covered with English and Spanish supertitles, ensuring that everyone can follow along.

Performance Dates and Times:

· Thursday, November 9th at 7:00 pm

· Friday, November 10th at 7:00 pm

· Saturday, November 11th at 7:00 pm

· Sunday, November 12th at 2:00 pm (Matinee)

Where: SUB - Allen Theatre