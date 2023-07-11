Nice guys finish last…or do they? What if he had a secret weapon - a magical potion of love to vanquish his romantic enemy and win the heart of his beloved? A massive inheritance probably doesn’t hurt. Join the Texas Tech University Opera Theatre for Felice Romani and Gaetano Donizetti’s charming story L’Elisir D’Amore (The Elixir of Love) to find out. The cast will include the finest vocalists from the TTU School of Music.
Alan E. Hicks, Director of Opera Theatre and Stage Director
Brad Light, Conductor
Performing: Nov. 9, 11, 12
Gregory DiLuzio, Assistant Conductor
Performing: Nov. 10.
CASTING: Thursday-Saturday
Nemorino - Frank Rendon
Adina - Chandlar Head
Belcore - Nathaniel White
Dr. Dulcamara - Naehyeog Kang
Gianetta - Lauren Justman
CASTING: Friday-Sunday
Nemorino - Timothy Boone
Adina - Rose Carilli
Belcore - Jack Cozad
Dr. Dulcamara - Nathaniel Orta
Gianetta - Addison Acosta
LANGUAGE AND ACCESSIBILITY:
The opera will be performed in its original Italian, but fear not! We've got you covered with English and Spanish supertitles, ensuring that everyone can follow along.
Performance Dates and Times:
· Thursday, November 9th at 7:00 pm
· Friday, November 10th at 7:00 pm
· Saturday, November 11th at 7:00 pm
· Sunday, November 12th at 2:00 pm (Matinee)
Where:
SUB - Allen Theatre
TICKET INFORMATION
General Admission: $15 at selectaseatlubbock.com
TTU Students FREE with a valid ID
Reserve your tickets now and prepare to be swept away by the power of music, love, and laughter!