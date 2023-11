Two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle brings the spring 2024 leg of The Kaleidoscope Tour to Lubbock's United Supermarket Arena Saturday, April 13, with special guest Victory Boyd.





Be one of the first to purchase tickets by participating in this venue-exclusive pre-sale, Thursday 11/9, from 10am - 10pm!





Venue Presale

Starts: Thursday 11/9/23 @ 10am

Ends: Thursday 11/9/2023 @ 10pm