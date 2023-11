Texas Tech administers the NSSE (National Survey of Student Engagement) every two years, which provides a treasure trove of data on how students spend their time, what sort of High Impact Practices and Engagement Indicators they are involved in, and how those results compare to other universities across the country.

Join us for this session on Zoom:

https://texastech.zoom.us/j/98516089654?pwd=MGRDS0VYV2psMmdVZTJnOFk2NGxRUT09