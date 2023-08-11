Harbinger Journal of Art & Literature is currently seeking submissions for its 2023-2024 issue in the genres of fiction and creative nonfiction (up to 4,500 words), poetry (max 5 pgs), art/photography (300 dpi per image), and drama (up to 15 pgs). This submission window is open through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1st, 2023. Submissions are open to any undergraduate student at TTU and should be uploaded via this Microsoft Forms page. Additional info and guidelines are available here: https://ttuharbinger.wixsite.com/harbinger/copy-of-submit.

Free copies of the most recent issue of Harbinger are located in the English Department atrium (outside the 212 office suite) or in the 312 office pod. Please email ttuharbingerjournal@gmail.com or the current editor in chief, Jordyn Ramirez (jordynra@ttu.edu), with any questions!