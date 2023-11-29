Global Health Lecture Series

The Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend an ongoing lecture series on issues related to global health and developing global mindedness. Invited guest speakers will share their personal stories and experiences, research initiatives, and insights into constructive ways to build healthy communities and develop sustainable global health initiatives.





November Lecture - Know Before You Go: Essential Considerations for Global Health Engagement

Speaker: Heather Haq, MD, MHS Department of Pediatrics, Baylor College of Medicine https://www.texaschildrensglobalhealth.org

Heather Haq, MD, MHS Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

12:00 noon CT Location: Zoom Register here

Please join the Office of Global Health as we host Dr. Heather Haq from the Department of Pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Haq will present essential considerations for trainees, pediatricians, and other health professionals prior to engaging in global health work. These considerations include ensuring that individuals have examined their motivations for travel, are adequately prepared, and that engagements are rooted in sustainable partnerships, ethically sound, and mutually beneficial.

This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.

For more information about the lecture series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901

