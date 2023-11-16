The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend a virtual Udemy educational opportunity on Thursday, November 16, 2pm-4pm (CT). Udemy is an online, self-paced, interactive training system with over 19,000 courses taught by a diverse set of experts and provided at no cost to the TTU Community. TTU students, faculty, and staff can access courses on a range of topics, such as project management, software training, financial analysis and applications, technical certification preparation, and a host of technical, business, and professional topics, at cbt.ttu.edu
.
The educational event will include the following topics from Udemy professionals:
- Udemy Business Overview
- Trending Skills at TTU
- What's New in Courses?
- Platform Enhancements - Introducing Digital Badges!
- Carving out time for learning
- Engage with Udemy: Question & Answer Session
Event Details
- Date: Thursday, November 16
- Time: 2pm-4pm (CT)
- Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and you will receive the calendar invitation.