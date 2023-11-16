TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Udemy Virtual Educational Event on Thursday, November 16, 2pm-4pm (CT)
The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend a virtual Udemy educational opportunity on Thursday, November 16, 2pm-4pm (CT). Udemy is an online, self-paced, interactive training system with over 19,000 courses taught by a diverse set of experts and provided at no cost to the TTU Community. TTU students, faculty, and staff can access courses on a range of topics, such as project management, software training, financial analysis and applications, technical certification preparation, and a host of technical, business, and professional topics, at cbt.ttu.edu.

The educational event will include the following topics from Udemy professionals:
  • Udemy Business Overview 
  • Trending Skills at TTU
  • What's New in Courses?
  • Platform Enhancements - Introducing Digital Badges!
  • Carving out time for learning
  • Engage with Udemy: Question & Answer Session 

Event Details
  • Date: Thursday, November 16
  • Time: 2pm-4pm (CT)
  • Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and you will receive the calendar invitation.
