The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend a virtual Udemy educational opportunity on Thursday, November 16, 2pm-4pm (CT). Udemy is an online, self-paced, interactive training system with over 19,000 courses taught by a diverse set of experts and provided at no cost to the TTU Community. TTU students, faculty, and staff can access courses on a range of topics, such as project management, software training, financial analysis and applications, technical certification preparation, and a host of technical, business, and professional topics, at cbt.ttu.edu

The educational event will include the following topics from Udemy professionals: Udemy Business Overview

Trending Skills at TTU

What's New in Courses?

Platform Enhancements - Introducing Digital Badges!

Carving out time for learning

Engage with Udemy: Question & Answer Session

Event Details Date: Thursday, November 16

Time: 2pm-4pm (CT)

Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and you will receive the calendar invitation. Posted:

11/15/2023



Originator:

IT Events



Email:

itevents@ttu.edu



Department:

Technology Support



Event Information

