Join IEE and campus partners as we focus on holistic wellness before finals! There will be music, air plants, puppies, and resource tables, all in one place!

Posted:

11/8/2023



Originator:

Loni Crosby



Email:

loni.j.crosby@ttu.edu



Department:

Intercultural Educ and Engagement



Event Information

Time: 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 11/8/2023



Location:

Student Enrichment Center (between the SUB and Drane Hall)



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental