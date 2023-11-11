In this Studio 360, explore the style known as Realism used by many artists represented in the Diamond M Collection. Guest artist Daniel Juarez will lead participants in looking at a work of art in the gallery, learning a little about art history, and then diving into basic drawing techniques. Designed for beginners, this art-making workshop lets you experience a little of how artists can make paintings look so real. No experience required. This event is FREE to attend and all materials are provided. Space is limited. Please RSVP to tracee.robertson@ttu.edu or 806-834-8668. About the artist: Daniel Juarez is a teaching artist with expertise in drawing and dry media. He is based in Wichita Falls, where he guides participants in realistic drawing techniques, including at the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center and the Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Center. Daniel is active in the local art community and serves on the planning committee for the annual Día de los Muertos festival. He also serves on the advisory boards of the Wichita Falls Art Association, Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture, and the Wichita Falls Public Library, after a 20-year career in advertising. Posted:

11/10/2023



Laura Ray



Laura.Ray@ttu.edu



Museum



Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 11/11/2023



Museum of Texas Tech University - Kline Room



Arts & Entertainment

