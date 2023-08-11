Per Texas Administrative Code (TAC) §216, Project Management Practices, technology projects must be managed using project management practices. To ensure compliance and facilitate meeting that requirement, the TTU IT Division has developed the IT Project Registration application to document the various technology projects at Texas Tech University. This rollout is following a successful pilot program with the Operations Division, Huckabee College of Architecture, School of Law, Rawls College of Business, and University Student Housing. All technology projects at TTU must be registered through the IT Project Registration application accessible from the IT Project Management website. Registering the projects will provide an opportunity to review the project requirements and ensure that it complies with applicable federal, state, and local laws, and Institutional policies, while mitigating any potential security and integration issues. The registration includes a series of questions designed to capture information about the IT project, including but not limited to project status, project partners and beneficiaries, cost, and system integrations. A sample form is provided within the application to assist with planning and information gathering. The TTU IT Division will roll out the IT Project Registration to the TTU campus using a phased approach. The IT Project Management Office (itprojects@ttu.edu) will work with area NSCs during each implementation phase starting with the departments that assisted us in piloting the application, followed by service areas, academic areas, and then the rest of the campus. Posted:

11/8/2023



Originator:

TTU IT Projects



Email:

itprojects@ttu.edu



Department:

Information Technology and CIO





Categories

IT Announcements

Departmental

