A representative from Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) will be on campus Wed., Dec. 13, to discuss what LP&L customers need to know about their power to choose electrical providers in 2024.

This session will allow customers to learn what they should do to prepare and to ask any questions they have about the transition. Employees and students with a personal account with LP&L are welcome to attend to learn about their residential and retail electricity choices.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

9 a.m.

Humanities (formerly English & Philosophy Building) Room 001

Limited parking available in R1 and on the fourth floor of the 18 th Street & Flint Avenue parking garage. The campus community is encouraged to walk to the building if possible.

If you are unable to attend this session, you can view a video presentation of a previous community session here.

You can view a full list of approved retail electric providers here.