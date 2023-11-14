Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents FALL DANCE FESTIVAL, featuring choreography by fourth-year students in the dance program.

There is a FREE student preview performance at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14 in The CH Foundation The Legacy of Christine DeVitt Black Box Theatre. Signups for the preview performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Maedgen Theatre Box Office. Please bring your TTU student ID.

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.