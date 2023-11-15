TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
"FALL DANCE FESTIVAL" On Stage Through November 18

Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents FALL DANCE FESTIVAL, featuring choreography by fourth-year students in the dance program.

 

Performances are November 15-18 in The CH Foundation The Legacy of Christine DeVitt Black Box Theatre located at 2812 18th St. There is limited availability for the Friday and Saturday performances.

 

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday – Saturday.  

 

Tickets for FALL DANCE FESTIVAL are $15 general public, $10 faculty and staff, and $5 students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student reserve tickets will be handed out 1-hour prior to each performance (TTU student ID required). 

 

For more information and tickets visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.
Posted:
11/15/2023

Originator:
Cory Norman

Email:
cory.norman@ttu.edu

Department:
Department of Theatre and Dance


Categories