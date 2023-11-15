Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents FALL DANCE FESTIVAL, featuring choreography by fourth-year students in the dance program.

Performances are November 15-18 in The CH Foundation The Legacy of Christine DeVitt Black Box Theatre located at 2812 18th St. There is limited availability for the Friday and Saturday performances.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday – Saturday.

Tickets for FALL DANCE FESTIVAL are $15 general public, $10 faculty and staff, and $5 students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student reserve tickets will be handed out 1-hour prior to each performance (TTU student ID required).

For more information and tickets visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.