Join Alpha Phi Omega on November 14th and 15th for donuts, hot chocolate, and apple cider. All proceeds benefit the chapter and allow us to continue serving the community. Located in the free speech area!





Menu: Various kinds of donuts. 1 donut for $2, 3 for $5, 12 for $18. Hot chocolate and cider will be $1.





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.