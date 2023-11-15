



Transportation & Parking Services will be hosting their spring Car Clinic on Wednesday, November 15th from 10:30am - 1:30pm in the C16 parking lot (located in Commuter West near the television tower).

Come enjoy free hot dogs, chips, and drinks while you have your vehicle inspected by professional mechanics (Scott's Complete Car Care) for free! All attendees will also be entered to win an E-Permit for the upcoming academic year!

For more information, visit the following link to our website:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/parking/Resources/TPSHelps/FreeCarClinic.php

We hope to see you there!