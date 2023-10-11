TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Congratulations to the 2023 Distinguished Staff Award Recipients

Chancellor’s Award of Excellence

The Chancellor's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has five or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual demonstrates commitment to Texas Tech and has significantly increased productivity and efficiency, while using resources wisely and motivates others to serve at the same level of excellence.

 

Lisa Plat Green  Texas Tech Law School Foundation

Josie Solis Research & Innovation

Chamonix Mejia Institutional Advancement

 

President’s Award of Excellence

The President's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has demonstrated strong leadership skills throughout the year. He or she has made presentations, served on committees, and volunteered for campus activities.

 

Sofia Chapman School of Law

Luke Ellison University Student Housing

Kirk Rodriguez Hospitality Services and Student Union

 

Matador Award

The Matador Award recognizes a newcomer who has one to three years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has made significant contributions and shared innovative ideas to the department and to the Texas Tech Community.

 

Allison Eubanks STEM CORE

Cassandra Featherston Veterinary Medicine

Darek Hollis University Student Housing

Leeann Slaughter Strategic Research Intelligence

 

Staff Senate Award

The Staff Senate Award recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has exceeded their daily job duties in contributing to the welfare of students, faculty, staff, and to the success of Texas Tech through their accomplishments at work. They continually lead by example to increase productivity and efficiency at Texas Tech. The recipients are selected by the Texas Tech Staff Senate.

 

Nataly Mendoza University Student Housing

 

Masked Rider Award

The Masked Rider Award recognizes an individual who has three or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has contributed to the success of Texas Tech through his or her accomplishments at work and leads by example.

 

Weston Davis  KTTZ-TV

Colby Helms Hospitality Services

Gurkan Ozfidan Human Resources

Latricia Phillips McNair Scholars Program, Campus Access & Engagement

Kerri Pike Teaching Learning and Professional Development Center

Misty Sanders Payroll & Tax Services

Jenna Seale Nutritional Sciences

Bo Zhao Geosciences

 

Guns Up Award (Team Award)

The Guns Up Award recognizes a team of employees that fostered cooperation with other employees to increase productivity and efficiency in the organization and has improved customer service and morale.

Hospitality Services

Augustine Medina

Dee Nguyen

Kyle Panon

Aimee Sales

Evan Wilson


Raider Success Hub Integration

Lauren Belasco

Elizabeth Davidson

Carlos Favela

Rachel Jackson

Kyle Phillips

Elvia Reyes

Nathan Rogers

Mike Simmons
