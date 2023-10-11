Chancellor’s Award of Excellence The Chancellor's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has five or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual demonstrates commitment to Texas Tech and has significantly increased productivity and efficiency, while using resources wisely and motivates others to serve at the same level of excellence. Lisa Plat Green Texas Tech Law School Foundation Josie Solis Research & Innovation Chamonix Mejia Institutional Advancement President’s Award of Excellence The President's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has demonstrated strong leadership skills throughout the year. He or she has made presentations, served on committees, and volunteered for campus activities. Sofia Chapman School of Law Luke Ellison University Student Housing Kirk Rodriguez Hospitality Services and Student Union Matador Award The Matador Award recognizes a newcomer who has one to three years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has made significant contributions and shared innovative ideas to the department and to the Texas Tech Community. Allison Eubanks STEM CORE Cassandra Featherston Veterinary Medicine Darek Hollis University Student Housing Leeann Slaughter Strategic Research Intelligence Staff Senate Award The Staff Senate Award recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has exceeded their daily job duties in contributing to the welfare of students, faculty, staff, and to the success of Texas Tech through their accomplishments at work. They continually lead by example to increase productivity and efficiency at Texas Tech. The recipients are selected by the Texas Tech Staff Senate. Nataly Mendoza University Student Housing Masked Rider Award The Masked Rider Award recognizes an individual who has three or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has contributed to the success of Texas Tech through his or her accomplishments at work and leads by example. Weston Davis KTTZ-TV Colby Helms Hospitality Services Gurkan Ozfidan Human Resources Latricia Phillips McNair Scholars Program, Campus Access & Engagement Kerri Pike Teaching Learning and Professional Development Center Misty Sanders Payroll & Tax Services Jenna Seale Nutritional Sciences Bo Zhao Geosciences Guns Up Award (Team Award) The Guns Up Award recognizes a team of employees that fostered cooperation with other employees to increase productivity and efficiency in the organization and has improved customer service and morale. Hospitality Services Augustine Medina Dee Nguyen Kyle Panon Aimee Sales Evan Wilson

Raider Success Hub Integration Lauren Belasco Elizabeth Davidson Carlos Favela Rachel Jackson Kyle Phillips Elvia Reyes Nathan Rogers Mike Simmons

Posted:

11/10/2023



Originator:

Kailey Kilcrease



Email:

kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





