Chancellor’s Award of Excellence
The Chancellor's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has five or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual demonstrates commitment to Texas Tech and has significantly increased productivity and efficiency, while using resources wisely and motivates others to serve at the same level of excellence.
Lisa Plat Green Texas Tech Law School Foundation
Josie Solis Research & Innovation
Chamonix Mejia Institutional Advancement
President’s Award of Excellence
The President's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has demonstrated strong leadership skills throughout the year. He or she has made presentations, served on committees, and volunteered for campus activities.
Sofia Chapman School of Law
Luke Ellison University Student Housing
Kirk Rodriguez Hospitality Services and Student Union
Matador Award
The Matador Award recognizes a newcomer who has one to three years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has made significant contributions and shared innovative ideas to the department and to the Texas Tech Community.
Allison Eubanks STEM CORE
Cassandra Featherston Veterinary Medicine
Darek Hollis University Student Housing
Leeann Slaughter Strategic Research Intelligence
Staff Senate Award
The Staff Senate Award recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has exceeded their daily job duties in contributing to the welfare of students, faculty, staff, and to the success of Texas Tech through their accomplishments at work. They continually lead by example to increase productivity and efficiency at Texas Tech. The recipients are selected by the Texas Tech Staff Senate.
Nataly Mendoza University Student Housing
Masked Rider Award
The Masked Rider Award recognizes an individual who has three or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has contributed to the success of Texas Tech through his or her accomplishments at work and leads by example.
Weston Davis KTTZ-TV
Colby Helms Hospitality Services
Gurkan Ozfidan Human Resources
Latricia Phillips McNair Scholars Program, Campus Access & Engagement
Kerri Pike Teaching Learning and Professional Development Center
Misty Sanders Payroll & Tax Services
Jenna Seale Nutritional Sciences
Bo Zhao Geosciences
Guns Up Award (Team Award)
The Guns Up Award recognizes a team of employees that fostered cooperation with other employees to increase productivity and efficiency in the organization and has improved customer service and morale.
Hospitality Services
Augustine Medina
Dee Nguyen
Kyle Panon
Aimee Sales
Evan Wilson
Raider Success Hub Integration
Lauren Belasco
Elizabeth Davidson
Carlos Favela
Rachel Jackson
Kyle Phillips
Elvia Reyes
Nathan Rogers
Mike Simmons