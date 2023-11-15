|
Join Intercultural Education and Engagement at the Student Enrichment Center (2533 15th Street) on Wednesday, November 15th at 6:30pm to create calming bottles to help with decompression, anxiety and stress relief, and overall mental health support as we prepare for finals!
|Posted:
11/14/2023
Originator:
Crystal Cumberland
Email:
Crystal.Cumberland@ttu.edu
Department:
Intercultural Educ and Engagement
Event Information
Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 11/15/2023
Location:
2533 15th Street
Categories