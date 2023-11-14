Thanksgiving Dinner at The Fresh Plate at Wall/Gates
Join The Fresh Plate at Wall/Gates for an early Thanksgiving Dinner!
Thanksgiving Special Menu
- Sliced Turkey with gravy
- Sliced Ham
- Mashed Potatoes
- Sweet Yams
- Green Bean Casserole
- Dinner Rolls
- Cranberry Sauce
- Pumpkin & Pecan Pie
* Menu subject to change
Available at lunch and dinner on Thursday, November 16th, while supplies last!!!
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X @EatAtTexasTech! Be in the know about special events, giveaways, new food locations, tasty treats, and more!!!
Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu