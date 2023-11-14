Thanksgiving Dinner at The Fresh Plate at Wall/Gates Join The Fresh Plate at Wall/Gates for an early Thanksgiving Dinner!



Thanksgiving Special Menu Sliced Turkey with gravy

Sliced Ham

Mashed Potatoes

Sweet Yams

Green Bean Casserole

Dinner Rolls

Cranberry Sauce

Pumpkin & Pecan Pie * Menu subject to change



Available at lunch and dinner on Thursday, November 16th, while supplies last!!!



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu Posted:

11/14/2023



Originator:

Alan Cushman



Email:

alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services





