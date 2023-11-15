Hospitality Services will have modified dining hours from Monday, November 20 through Sunday, November 26 for the Thanksgiving Holiday. All dining locations will return to normal operating hours on Monday, November 27. These dining hours are available online by clicking the web banner at hospitality.ttu.edu and individual signs are posted at all Hospitality Services dining locations.



Thanksgiving Holiday | 2023 Dining Hours

