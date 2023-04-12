The FREE Late-Nite Pancakes will be available at The Fresh Plate at Wall/Gates & The Market at Stangel/Murdough on Wednesday, December 6 at 10 pm to wish students good luck on finals! Feed Your Inner Red Raider and have a great rest of the semester!

Late-Nite Pancakes

Wednesday, December 6 | 10 pm to Midnight while pancakes last!

The Fresh Plate at Wall/Gates & The Market at Stangel/Murdough

FREE for all On-Campus Resident Dining Plan holders!

(all other pay guest rate, check location for price)

