November 15th is Texas Recycles Day! The Office of Sustainability will be hosting a recycling trade as part of Texas Recycles Day. From 12 pm to 2 pm today in the Free Speech Area, bring a recyclable item to the Office of Sustainability's table, and trade it for a free reusable tote bag! While supplies last.





The Office of Sustainability will accept paper (computer and newspaper), plastic types 1 & 2, tin, aluminum, used batteries, and old ink cartridges.