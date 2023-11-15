Apply to be an undergraduate Student Assistant who will work closely with the Assistant Chair and faculty members of the Department of English. This position will be supervised by Dr. Jason Tham (jason.tham@ttu.edu). Applications are due November 20, 2023.

Workload The Student Assistant is expected to meet weekly with the Assistant Chair to develop strategies and assist with activities in several areas, including student recruitment and marketing, technology assessment and management, alumni relations, event promotions, student connections, and social media management. The breakdown of the workload is as follows: Assessment: 15%

Project development : 20%

Graphic design: 20%

Communications: 25%

Data management: 10%

Event attendance: 10%

View full job description and compensation rate here: Student Assistant Position.docx

Email Dr. Jason Tham (jason.tham@ttu.edu) if you have questions. Posted:

11/15/2023



Originator:

Jason Tham



Email:

Jason.Tham@ttu.edu



Department:

English





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

