Sibling Saturday is held in the spring semester and is designed to bring siblings of Texas Tech students ages 8-15 to visit the Texas Tech campus. The schedule includes an afternoon of activities chosen to get Texas Tech students involved with their little brothers or sisters and create great memories.

The date for Sibling Saturday 2024 is February 24, 2024. Space is limited. Registration closes Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 5:00p.m. - while space is available.

Schedule highlights include:

Classroom Experience with Texas Tech faculty

Moody Planetarium

TTU Museum

Lubbock’s UFO History Presentation

Evening at the Rec Center with games, the climbing wall, and Sibling Dodge Ball

For additional information and registration, visit the Sibling Saturday website.