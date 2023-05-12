The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Office of Global Health invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.





Ask the Sexpert

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 12:00 noon CT

12:00 noon CT Location: Zoom Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jM9gItqgRCWXd1wXNM1i6w#/registration

Zoom

Dr. Mahinder Watsa is a retired obstetrician and gynecologist, and a highly popular 93-year-old sex advice columnist for a daily newspaper in Mumbai. Despite sex being a taboo topic, the column's brand of non-moralistic advice and humor has emboldened many to write in with their questions. The columnist gains popularity even while a ban on comprehensive sex education in schools is adopted by approximately a third of India's states.









For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://vimeo.com/280597576