The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Office of Global Health invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.
Ask the Sexpert
- Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Time: 12:00 noon CT
- Location: Zoom
- Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jM9gItqgRCWXd1wXNM1i6w#/registration
Dr. Mahinder Watsa is a retired obstetrician and gynecologist, and a highly popular 93-year-old sex advice columnist for a daily newspaper in Mumbai. Despite sex being a taboo topic, the column's brand of non-moralistic advice and humor has emboldened many to write in with their questions. The columnist gains popularity even while a ban on comprehensive sex education in schools is adopted by approximately a third of India's states.
For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://vimeo.com/280597576
This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.
For more information about our film series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901.