Join us for a magical evening of music and holiday cheer at the Texas Tech University annual Carol Concert! Experience individual performances by the University Choir, Scarlet Voce, and Matador Singers, and the combined choirs singing Pinkham's Christmas Cantata, a breathtaking masterpiece that will transport you to a world of joy and celebration. Don't miss this unforgettable event. Let the music of the season fill your soul and make this holiday season truly memorable.

When: Friday, December 1, 7:30pm Where: St. John’s United Methodist Church Ticket Information: GA: $10 Under 18/Seniors: $5 TTU Students: Free with a valid ID Tickets can be purchased at 806-770-2000, selectaseatlubbock.com, or at the door. Posted:

11/17/2023



Originator:

Alicia Caicedo Cavazos



Email:

alicia.caicedo-cavazos@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Music



Event Information

Time: 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 12/1/2023



Location:

St. John’s United Methodist Church



Arts & Entertainment

