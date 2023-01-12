TTU HomeTechAnnounce

2023 Carol Concert!

Join us for a magical evening of music and holiday cheer at the Texas Tech University annual Carol Concert! Experience individual performances by the University Choir, Scarlet Voce, and Matador Singers, and the combined choirs singing Pinkham's Christmas Cantata, a breathtaking masterpiece that will transport you to a world of joy and celebration. Don't miss this unforgettable event. Let the music of the season fill your soul and make this holiday season truly memorable. 


When: Friday, December 1, 7:30pm 

Where: St. John’s United Methodist Church 

Ticket Information:

GA: $10

Under 18/Seniors: $5

TTU Students: Free with a valid ID

Tickets can be purchased at 806-770-2000, selectaseatlubbock.com, or at the door.
11/17/2023

Alicia Caicedo Cavazos

alicia.caicedo-cavazos@ttu.edu

School of Music

Time: 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 12/1/2023

Location:
St. John’s United Methodist Church

