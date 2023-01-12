High and Dry XXIII Photography Exhibit

Opening Reception: Friday, December 1 5:00 – 6:30 PM

Juror Gallery Talk – 5:45 PM

International Cultural Center

601 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock 79409

Gallery and Virtual Exhibit on Display through February 2024.

Virtual Exhibit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2023/high_and_dry/exhibit.php

The International Affairs at Texas Tech University is honored to present this annual juried photography exhibition. Celebrate the unique beauty of the world's arid and semiarid landscapes as seen through the lens of 48 photographers from across the nation. Gallery and virtual exhibit on display through February 2024.

Juror: Bill Wright

Texas Tech International Affairs is honored to have Bill Wright as the juror for the 23rd Annual High and Dry photography competition. Bill is an accomplished Texas photographer, author, and businessman. Visit: https://wrightworld.com/

Featuring work by local and national photographers:

Martha Bohn • Ali Balighi • Terry Brandt • Lynley Brooks • Laura L Camden • Warren Capps • Marc Christensen • Robin Clark • Melanie Click • Nicole Davis • Heather Eaton • Dan English • Kathy Fausett • Harriet Feagin • Marshall Foster • James Fox • David Gardner • Michael Giblin • Karol Giblin • Guy Giersch • Steve Goff • Tom Heisey • David Hudson • Mark Indig • Deb Johnson • Rita Johnston • Atul Joshi • Seema Joshi • Marsha Larrabee • Javi Lopez • James Loss • Julian Mancha • Ann McDonald • Jace Miserak • Ron Mouser • Sharon Mouser • Wes Odell • James Peel • April Pilley • Thaxter Price • Joseph Richards • Glenn Rudd • Steve Sucsy • Dave Thompson • Ashton Thornhill • VC Torneden • Allen Utzig • Bree Walker

This program is made possible in part through a grant

from the City of Lubbock as recommended by Civic Lubbock.

For more information, call (806) 742-3667.