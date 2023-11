Learn More! If you are interested in working with children, managing projects, or getting great experience, drop by the SUB Ballroom and Courtyard on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, from 11 am – 2 pm to visit with representatives from diverse summer camps offering a variety of paid positions for Summer 2024. The Summer Camp Job Fair is open to all classifications and majors and there is no registration required! Posted:

