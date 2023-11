Join us on the inaugural 2023 Tinsel Tour, showcased in the Holiday Shopping Guide! Explore specially adorned local businesses for a unique holiday shopping experience, supporting our community's entrepreneurs. From boutiques to cafes, uncover special selections perfect for gifting. Participating businesses offer a chance to win prizes, and families can enjoy festive activities. Support local, create memories, and embrace the magic! Link to the Holiday Shopping Guide: http://www.lubbocksbdc.org/holidayshopping

#ShopSmall #SupportLocal #HolidayGuide Posted:

11/22/2023



Huey Lee



huey.lee@ttu.edu



Northwest Texas SBDC Region





