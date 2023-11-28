This engaging, interactive presentation will give you the tools you need to stop avoiding
difficult conversations. You will learn strategies for managing your own emotions and
thoughts, as well as strategies for creating productive and edifying discussions. Learn how to
master the art of difficult conversations.
This session will be on December 5th from 2-3:30 in the Doak Conference Center room 156.
Please register on Cornerstone under "Fall Learning Series" or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu.