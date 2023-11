LAST WEEK for Skyviews Lunch

Visit Skyviews Restaurant this week for their last week of lunch buffet service until Spring 2024. It is a great menu this week with Skyviews' always great prices! https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hrm/skyviews/lunch.php

Full Buffet $14.59

Soup & Salad Buffet $11.29 *Don't forget to ask for your TTU discount*



Posted:

11/28/2023



Originator:

Ashley Winters



Email:

Ashley.Winters@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality and Retail Mgmt





