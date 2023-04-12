The deadline for Manual Check Requests for calendar year 2023 is December 8th. Requests received by 5 pm central time December 8th will be paid December 15th. Any requests received after the December 8th deadline thru December 31, 2023 at 5 pm central time will be paid on January 5, 2024.

All overpayments must be paid by 5 pm central time December 8, 2023 to ensure the employee’s 2023 Form W-2 is accurate.

The EOPS deadline for the December monthly payroll is 5 pm central time December 18th. EOPS must be fully approved by this time to process and pay with the monthly payroll.