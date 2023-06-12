TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Address Changes For Tax Form Mailing
In preparation for the end of the calendar year and issuance of the Forms W-2 and 1095-C, Payroll & Tax Services highly recommends that all employees review and/or update their permanent address. All 2023 Forms W-2 for employees without electronic consent will be mailed to the employee’s permanent address on file. The deadline for address updates for Forms W-2 is December 15, 2023. 

Terminated employees should contact their HR office to make changes to their permanent address if they are unable to access Raiderlink/WebRaider.

To review your address, please use the following navigation:

· Log into the Raiderlink/WebRaider portal
· Select the Employee tab
· Select Employee Dashboard
· Select My Profile (Located below employee name)
· Select edit icon to the right of Permanent Address

To update your address, please use the following navigation:

· Select Current under the Permanent heading
· Update the information
· Use Today's date in the "Valid From This Date" field
· Do not enter any date in the Until This Date field
· Click Submit

For more information or questions, please contact webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu.  
Posted:
12/6/2023

Originator:
Roman Valencia

Email:
roman.valencia@ttu.edu

Department:
Payroll and Tax Services


