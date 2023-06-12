In preparation for the end of the calendar year and issuance of the Forms W-2 and 1095-C, Payroll & Tax Services highly recommends that all employees review and/or update their permanent address. All 2023 Forms W-2 for employees without electronic consent will be mailed to the employee’s permanent address on file. The deadline for address updates for Forms W-2 is December 15, 2023.





Terminated employees should contact their HR office to make changes to their permanent address if they are unable to access Raiderlink/WebRaider.





To review your address, please use the following navigation:





· Log into the Raiderlink/WebRaider portal

· Select the Employee tab

· Select Employee Dashboard

· Select My Profile (Located below employee name)

· Select edit icon to the right of Permanent Address





To update your address, please use the following navigation:





· Select Current under the Permanent heading

· Update the information

· Use Today's date in the "Valid From This Date" field

· Do not enter any date in the Until This Date field

· Click Submit



