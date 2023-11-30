Please join us Thursday, November 30th, from 5:00 - 9:00 PM for the opening of Anna Lovering's MFA Thesis Exhibition, Picture Throw, hosted at Grey Edges Studio (1614 Mac Davis Ln, Lubbock, TX 79401). The exhibition will also be open for the December 1st, First Friday Art Trail from 6:00 - 9:00 PM.





Anna Lovering is a Master of Fine Arts candidate with a concentration in painting and a secondary concentration in photography. Painting cultivates a language between viewer and art piece. A picture throw happens when an image is projected onto a surface, much like the echoes of an after image. Her painting and photographs share an interconnectedness and disconnectedness with human relationships, presenting a view of what remains in fragments left behind from photographs and memories. Lovering pulls apart the layers of a road, revealing human emotions within a working theme of metaphoric, figurative language.





Anna is originally from Houston, TX and has an undergraduate degree in both English (with an emphasis in poetry and creative writing), and in Studio Art (with an emphasis in painting).