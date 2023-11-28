Toys for Tickets is a program that benefits the Shriners Children’s Hospital of Texas! You may bring any new, unwrapped toy or toys to the Transportation and Parking Services office in exchange for an unpaid parking citation dismissal. Toys must be at least the value of the unpaid citation, and receipt for the toys must be presented in order to redeem the dismissal. Toys for Tickets is taking place from now until Tuesday, December 12th. Toys must be receivedduring TPS office hours: M-F, 7:30am – 5:30 pm. Office is located at 407 Flint Avenue. ** This offer is valid for one citation only. Monetary donations for Shriners Children’s cannot be accepted. May not be used for violation numbers 3, 7, 16, 17, or 18. For more information you can call (806) 742-PARK or email us at parking@ttu.edu. Posted:

