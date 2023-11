Surplus pick-ups will be halted for the month of December and will resume in January to allow for end-of-calendar year inventory/warehouse reconciliation and equipment servicing. We appreciate your flexibility.

Our team would be happy to answer any questions or schedule a pick-up in January 2024; please email property.surplus@ttu.edu Posted:

11/28/2023



Originator:

Emily Spaulding



Email:

emily.spaulding@ttu.edu



Department:

Ops Div Planning and Admin





Categories

Departmental