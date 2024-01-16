Stop by CopyMail located in the SUB basement, Suite 005, for printing, copying, shipping and more.

CopyMail offers Tech students, staff, and faculty a discounted rate for FedEx and UPS domestic shipping for your personal and business mailing needs!







This is a convenient location, and it will save you time and money!

Services:

· Printing and binding

· Copies of class notes

· Syllabus printing

· Business cards

· Laminating

· Brochure and Booklet Printing

· Color and black & white copies

· Purchase postage

· Shipping boxes and envelopes

· Mail packages





Hours:

8:00 am - 12:45 pm

1:15 pm - 5:00 pm





Contact CopyMail

(806) 742-3444 copymail@ttu.edu