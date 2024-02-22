Human Resources is offering training for ePM users throughout the month of March. Visit the Human Resources website to log in to Cornerstone where you may view training dates and register for a class.





Annual performance evaluations for staff employees for the period of March 1, 2023 through February 29, 2024 are due to Human Resources no later than April 15, 2024. Staff evaluations must be completed through the ePM system.





The electronic Performance Management (ePM) system is Texas Tech’s automated performance information management system for all staff employees. ePM provides a one-stop shop for creating automated performance management documents, including position descriptions, employee self-assessments, and performance evaluations. ePM connects performance management data with the Banner database, automating several administrative processes such as updating evaluation scores in Banner and moving the final evaluations to Human Resources for automatic filing in the employee’s record. Additionally, ePM allows the complete process to take place in a paperless environment, and provides staff employees and supervisors a means to review current and previous performance management documents that are stored in the employee’s personnel record.





Please contact Talent Management at 742-3650 with questions.





Training Dates:





All sessions will be held in person in the Doak Conference Center room 156





2/21/24 from 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

2/29/24 from 9:00 am - 10:30 am

3/6/24 from 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

3/12/24 from 10:00 am - 11:30 am

3/15/24 from 9:30 am - 11:00 am

3/18/24 from 9:00 am - 10:30 am

3/20/24 from 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

3/27/24 from 9:00 am - 10:30 am

3/28/24 from 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm





Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "electronic Performance Management (ePM) system" or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu