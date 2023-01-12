On Sunday, December 3rd, between the hours of 8:00 am and 8:00 pm Central time, TOSM Staff will install security patches and Banner patches and upgrades for production systems. All Production Banner and Banner-related applications, including Raiderlink, will be unavailable from 8:00 am to 9:30 am Central time. Following that time, these applications may be intermittently unavailable until 8:00 pm Central time as systems are upgraded.





The following applications and services will be impacted by this security maintenance:

TTU SSH Gateway

SQL Servers

Oracle Database Servers

Departmental Servers hosted at TOSM

Personal Websites/MyWeb

TOSM Webapps

depts.ttu.edu

All Banner Applications, including Student Registration

DegreeWorks

Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)

AppWorx

Jira

Confluence

CAS

Cognos (All reporting)

Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)

ECRT

Banner Integration for eProcurment

Texas Tech Mobile

Texas Tech System SharePoint Farm (sharepoint.texastech.edu)

Xtender

Banapps

Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)

Recruit

Advise

RoboRegistrar

FormFusion

IntelleCheck

Online Travel System

fsaATLAS

Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)

Axiom

Advance Web

MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)

TouchNet/Banner Integration



