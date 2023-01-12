TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Production Systems Maintenance this Weekend - Raiderlink & Cognos Impacted
On Sunday, December 3rd, between the hours of 8:00 am and 8:00 pm Central time, TOSM Staff will install security patches and Banner patches and upgrades for production systems. All Production Banner and Banner-related applications, including Raiderlink, will be unavailable from 8:00 am to 9:30 am Central time. Following that time, these applications may be intermittently unavailable until 8:00 pm Central time as systems are upgraded.

The following applications and services will be impacted by this security maintenance: 
  • TTU SSH Gateway
  • SQL Servers
  • Oracle Database Servers
  • Departmental Servers hosted at TOSM
  • Personal Websites/MyWeb
  • TOSM Webapps
  • depts.ttu.edu
  • All Banner Applications, including Student Registration
  • DegreeWorks
  • Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)
  • AppWorx
  • Jira
  • Confluence
  • CAS  
  • Cognos (All reporting)
  • Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)
  • ECRT
  • Banner Integration for eProcurment
  • Texas Tech Mobile
  • Texas Tech System SharePoint Farm (sharepoint.texastech.edu)
  • Xtender
  • Banapps
  • Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)
  • Recruit
  • Advise
  • RoboRegistrar
  • FormFusion
  • IntelleCheck
  • Online Travel System
  • fsaATLAS
  • Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)
  • Axiom
  • Advance Web
  • MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)
  • TouchNet/Banner Integration

If you encounter issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu. You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
