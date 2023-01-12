On Sunday, December 3rd, between the hours of 8:00 am and 8:00 pm Central time, TOSM Staff will install security patches and Banner patches and upgrades for production systems. All Production Banner and Banner-related applications, including Raiderlink, will be unavailable from 8:00 am to 9:30 am Central time. Following that time, these applications may be intermittently unavailable until 8:00 pm Central time as systems are upgraded.
The following applications and services will be impacted by this security maintenance:
- TTU SSH Gateway
- SQL Servers
- Oracle Database Servers
- Departmental Servers hosted at TOSM
- Personal Websites/MyWeb
- TOSM Webapps
- depts.ttu.edu
- All Banner Applications, including Student Registration
- DegreeWorks
- Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)
- AppWorx
- Jira
- Confluence
- CAS
- Cognos (All reporting)
- Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)
- ECRT
- Banner Integration for eProcurment
- Texas Tech Mobile
- Texas Tech System SharePoint Farm (sharepoint.texastech.edu)
- Xtender
- Banapps
- Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)
- Recruit
- Advise
- RoboRegistrar
- FormFusion
- IntelleCheck
- Online Travel System
- fsaATLAS
- Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)
- Axiom
- Advance Web
- MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)
- TouchNet/Banner Integration
If you encounter issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu
. You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
.