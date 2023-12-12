To electronically consent to receive your Form W-2 electronically, please use the following navigation:
· Log into the Raiderlink/WebRaider portal
· Select the Payroll & Tax tab
· Select Electronic Regulatory Consent from Annual Tax Information section
· Check Consent to receive Form W-2 electronically
· Click on Submit
You will notice a confirmation at the top of your screen verifying that Electronic Consent was submitted successfully. You will receive an email notification once the Form W-2 is available to be accessed for the year.
If you consent to receive your Form W-2 electronically, you will not receive a paper copy. The deadline to update your electronic consent is January 09, 2024.