Beginning with calendar year 2021, all original Forms 1095-C (paper and electronic) are issued through Equifax instead of TTUS Employee Self Service. TTUS will still house and re-issue (if necessary) Form 1095-C from years 2020 and prior.

For calendar year 2023, Equifax will mail original Forms 1095-C via USPS on or before February 29, 2024. For employees interested in obtaining an electronic copy of their 2023 Form 1095-C, information will be emailed regarding electronic access after the forms have been mailed.

For employees who opted to receive their forms electronically in the Equifax portal during a prior tax year (tax year 2021 or 2022), you will receive an email notification when the 2023 Form 1095-C is available for download. Due to your election, you will only receive the form via download from the Equifax portal. Please remember to retrieve, save, and print your documents prior to December 31, 2024. After the close of calendar year 2024, Equifax will archive the 2023 tax form and will charge a fee for its retrieval.





If you need an electronic copy of your 2022 Form 1095-C, you will need to download the form from the Equifax portal, prior to December 31 of this year before the 2022 Form 1095-C is archived. However, should you ever need a prior year form you can contact webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu for additional assistance.



