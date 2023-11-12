As previously communicated , Microsoft has announced the retirement of Stream (Classic) , the enterprise video platform in Microsoft 365. Its successor, Stream (on SharePoint) has been generally available since October 2022, including current usage at TTU alongside the legacy Stream (Classic). Stream (on SharePoint) includes many new features, including storing video files in SharePoint and OneDrive for Business for easier use, sharing, and collaboration in Teams, PowerPoint, and other Microsoft 365 applications. The following are key dates and impacts at TTU during the retirement of Stream (Classic): 7/18/2023 : Uploads to Stream (Classic) will no longer be available at TTU. Stream (on SharePoint) must be used for new videos.

: Uploads to Stream (Classic) will no longer be available at TTU. Stream (on SharePoint) must be used for new videos. 8/15/2023 : SharePoint webparts for Stream (Classic) can no longer be created. Existing webparts will be still supported until 2/15/2025.

: SharePoint webparts for Stream (Classic) can no longer be created. Existing webparts will be still supported until 2/15/2025. 9/15/2023 : Stream live events will no longer be supported.

: Stream live events will no longer be supported. 1/2/2024 : TTU IT will begin migrating any remaining group and personal content from Stream (Classic) to SharePoint and OneDrive for Business, respectively. Microsoft will automatically redirect existing Stream (Classic) video links to Stream (on SharePoint) until 2/15/2025.

: TTU IT will begin migrating any remaining group and personal content from Stream (Classic) to SharePoint and OneDrive for Business, respectively. Microsoft will automatically redirect existing Stream (Classic) video links to Stream (on SharePoint) until 2/15/2025. 2/15/2024 : Microsoft will disable the Stream (Classic) website.

: Microsoft will disable the Stream (Classic) website. 2/15/2025 : Microsoft will retire Stream (Classic) URL redirection and webparts. The TTU IT Division recommends uploading all new content to Stream (on SharePoint) effective immediately. Additionally, we encourage you to delete any videos on Stream (Classic) that are no longer needed.

For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Posted:

12/11/2023



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

IT Announcements

Departmental

