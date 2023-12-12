In preparation for the end of the calendar year and issuance of your 1098-T Form, Student Business Services highly recommends that all students complete a Global Electronic Consent Form. We also ask for all students to review and/or update their Permanent Address. All 2023 1098-T Forms for students without electronic consent will be mailed to the student's permanent address on file. The deadline for address updates for 1098-T Form is January 15, 2024.

Graduated students should contact TTU IT to make changes to their permanent address if they are unable to access Raiderlink.

To complete a Global Electronic Consent Form, please use the following navigation:

· Log into the Raiderlink portal

· Select My Tech Tab

· Select Student Business Services tab

· Select Global Electronic Consent Form and complete

To review your address, please use the following navigation:

· Log into the Raiderlink portal

· Select the MyTech Tab

· Select My Personal Information

· Select View Addresses & Phone

· Select edit icon to the right of Permanent Address

To update your address, please use the following navigation:

· Log into the Raiderlink portal

· Select the MyTech Tab

· Select My Personal Information

· Select Update Addresses & Phone

· Select edit icon to the right of Permanent Address

· Submit

For more information or questions, please contact sbs@ttu.edu